TDC Home And Building Depots Encourage The Public To Get Active

While the month of February is traditionally known as the month of love, the TDC Home and Building Depots are using the month to encourage customers to get active.

Whether it be a simple walk, running, or eating well, the Get Active campaign is more than a sales promotion, offering savings on a wide variety of products, geared towards making the best choices for healthy living.

This year, the companies have partnered with the Health Promotion Units (HPU) in the Ministries of Health and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) to organize a series of activities to help curb the increase in the number of non-communicable diseases and their impact, through screening, testing, and education, across the TDC Group and the wider Community.

The Get Active initiative started in 2021 to encourage customers and the public at large, to adopt and make healthier lifestyle choices that would lead to happier and more productive lives.