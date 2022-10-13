TDC Home and Building Depots celebrate Pinktober in support Breast Cancer Awareness

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 13, 2022 (TDC) — As the Federation observes Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, the TDC Home and Building Depots continue to play its part in helping to raise the consciousness of the disease.

Through its Pinktober campaign, the retail outlets are giving customers the opportunity to get deep discounts on all pink-tagged products in-store, and access to free breast screening, every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., by a team of trained and certified health professionals.

Pink displays with ribbons and bows can be found in the power aisles, the staff is dressed in pink, and the St. Kitts store’ façade also lit in pink, to remind patrons to ‘think pink’ in support of the National effort and a show of solidarity.

Pinktober forms part of the companies’ annual cause-related outreach programmes to advocate, celebrate, and educate the public about the realities of breast cancer.