TDC Group of Companies Continues to Support Alzheimer’s Awareness

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Group of Companies has once again given its corporate backing to the St. Kitts and Nevis Alzhemier’s Association, as it celebrates Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, in September.

The company ‘repainted’ its Home and Building Depot on the Frigate Bay Road in St. Kitts, in purple, the organisation’s signature colour, to make a strong statement in support of those persons who are affected by the progressive neurologic disorder.

Additionally, in honour of World Alzheimer’s Day, which is celebrated annually on the 21st of September, staff across all departments donned their purple uniforms in solidarity with the local organization to further increase public understanding of the disease.

In recent years, assistance has also come in the form of services through the donation of equipment and materials to conduct training, membership development activities, and community outreach programmes.