TDC Financial Services Company Limited donates Premier Refrigerator to the Tucker Clarke Primary School

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2022 — Teachers and staff at the Tucker Clarke Primary School were given a brand new Premier eighteen (18) cubic foot refrigerator, thanks to a generous contribution from the TDC Financial Services Company Limited.

The appliance was handed over by Mr. Wayne Woodley, TDC Financial Services Operations Manager, to Mr. Devon Harris, School Principal, at a brief ceremony, on Tuesday 1st March 2022, at the school.

According to Mr. Harris, “the school is currently working on renovating some of the spaces at the school, which includes the staff room. The idea is to create both a working and relaxing environment for our hard-working staff. We organized several fundraisers and made a formal request to the TDC Financial Services Company Limited for assistance, and they willingly agreed to support us.

He also added, “the refrigerator will be housed in our upgraded staff room. On behalf of myself, and all the staff, we say thank you to the TDC Financial Services Company Limited for their kind donation. Your donation says that you understand the value of education and how important it is to have the resources.”

The much-needed equipment will now help to fast-track a series of planned activities that are specifically geared towards completing the upgrades by the end of the academic year in 2022.