Tasha K Faces Jail Time For Defying Court Order To Remove Cardi B Videos From YouTube

Tasha K might be facing serious jail time and depletion of money she already doesn’t have as Cardi B takes action to put her in jail for refusing to delete defamatory content about the Bronx rapper.

On Thursday, local journalist Dennis Byron tweeted that Cardi B’s attorneys are mounting a legal response to Tasha K as she has refused to comply with the judgment handed down by a federal judge ordering that she remove videos that were found to be defamatory of Cardi B.

The tweet read, “Breaking! The Blogger Lady aka #TashaK defies Federal Court Order by failing to remove defamatory statements about @iamcardib,” he tweeted. “#CardiB Legal teams mounts a response. She is facing possible prison time and financial sanctions. This is a developing story.”

Byron further explained in an Instagram Live that Tasha K has refused to abide by the order to which both parties had agreed.

“This is a federal judge’s order and it’s very specific and it was a consenting order by mutual parties,” he said (via XXL Mag). “So…at this point when you violate a judge’s order, there are one or two things that could happen. They could throw you in jail. They could fine you. Being thrown in jail is one thing but then the fine is up to $50,000 and up to a year in jail. What was she (Tasha K) thinking?”

It seems that the news was inadvertently confirmed by someone close to Tasha K, who said she was in jail but not for long as they are working to get her out. The person did not offer more details.

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, was found guilty of two counts of slander plus one count each of libel and invasion of privacy after Cardi B sued her for defamation in 2019.

The rapper alleged that Tasha K has been on a campaign to smear her name and has made several outrageous claims her which affected her and her family.

The court had granted judgment in favor of Cardi B, who was awarded general damages, punitive damages, and costs for her attorney’s fees.

Tasha K then went on to make more videos where she further slandered Cardi b as being used by “the machine” to bully her and even called the case a conspiracy to destroy her.

“These last four years fighting this conspiracy case have been extremely challenging,” Tasha K began in her 12-minute video. “The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team.”

“We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” she continued. “A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighbourhood.”

“This is my life and I will spend my life fighting for my livelihood and our First Amendment right as human beings,” she added.

Cardi B has not publicly addressed the latest developments, but she has had hinted that she was going to do everything to ensure that Tasha K “better have my money,” in a Twitter post many speculated was directed at the blogger.