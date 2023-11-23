The 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be held starting this month in Dubai, focusing international efforts on adapting and mitigating the increasingly dangerous impact of climate change.

Being a responsible stakeholder in the international community, Taiwan has been accelerating its actions toward emission reduction.

This year, Taiwan restructured its Environmental Protection Administration to be the Ministry of Environment and established the Climate Change Administration and the Resource Circulation Administration. It also officially established the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange, joining countries with carbon trading platforms to assist industries in reducing carbon emissions.

Furthermore, Taiwan hosted the first Pacific Climate Change Forum this year to strengthen cooperation with Pacific island nations and like-minded countries in combating climate change. Also, environmental issues has been incorporated into Taiwan’s negotiation with the United States under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade and with the United Kingdom for the Enhanced Trade Partnership, so as to continue developing global trade while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Taiwan is willing and ready to contribute to global climate actions, and should not be excluded from mechanisms to address climate change such as the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. Therefore, we call on the international community to support Taiwan’s professional and pragmatic participation in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) of the UNFCCC. Take climate action with Taiwan and achieve net-zero emissions together!

H.E. Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis