Taiwanese Embassy Turns Out to Support Prime Minister Harris’ Monthly Health Walk

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 28, 2022 (SKNIS): On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin, accompanied by staffers from the Taiwanese Embassy, participated in the monthly health walk organized by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

At the end of the walk, which culminated at the Ottley’s Hardcourt, Ambassador Lin commended Prime Minister Harris on the continuation of this important initiative that seeks to encourage persons, particularly those residing in Constituency Seven, to engage in greater physical activities.

His Excellency Lin also used the opportunity to speak on several projects the Taiwanese Embassy is collaborating with the Ministry of Health on to improve the overall health and wellness of citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are cooperating with the Ministry of Health on the Chronic Disease Prevention Project which focuses on nutrition by suggesting to local patients who suffer with diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease the best options available. The project is primarily focused on the patient’s diet, the food they eat and the nutritional value of it. Our Taiwanese volunteer, Ms. Debbie Ou, has been volunteering here in St. Kitts and Nevis over the last year assisting with the development of healthy diet plans based on meals prepared using fresh local produce. We also partner with the Ministry of Health and many businesses and community organizations to do many health screenings across the Federation to better help persons know their health status,” said Ambassador Lin.

Prime Minister Harris views the health walks as a viable mean of promoting a healthy lifestyle for citizens and residents of the Federation. Saturday’s event saw a turnout of hundreds of persons from across St. Kitts and Nevis walking from Belle Vue to Ottleys village, after which Prime Minister Harris took the opportunity to have one on one consultations with several persons.

The monthly health walk was first initiated in April 2007 by Prime Minister Harris, the Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Belle Vue to Ottley’s).