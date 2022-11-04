Taiwanese Ambassador Pledges Continued Support to the Development of the Human Resource

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, August 18th, 2021:​ His Excellency Ambassador Michael Lin, pledges his country’s continued support to the development of education and maintenance of the amicable relationship that is shared between the Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan and the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis on Thursday, November 03 during a short visit with the Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

“It’s my pleasure to come here today to handover this check of $120,000.00 US dollars to Dr. Hanley on behalf of my government Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan. This year we are very happy that we can continue to sponsor this project and we believe that the ministry of education will execute it in a smooth and successful way so as to benefit not only the students but also the teachers so that they can receive training to enrich their knowledge and their teaching skills,” Ambassador Lin expressed.

Ambassador Lin disclosed that the commitment of his government towards the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis has been ongoing for more than a decade:

“For the last 10 years or more my government has been committed to the development of the Human Resource development in this country [St. Kitts and Nevis]. This is the main project that we partner with your ministry to execute this project and to provide the scholarship to local students from secondary to CFBC students. In the last 10 years more than 10,000 students have benefited.”

Minister Hanley conveyed gratitude on behalf on the government and people of the Federation, and reassured the Ambassador that the money received will be put to its intended use.

“Ambassador Lin, I would like to thank you on behalf of the government and people of the Federation for this gesture, one that has been happening for over 10 years and one that has helped many of our students. At the ministry level we are very good at making good use of whatever we have. We are going to make sure that it [the money] is used for the right purposes. ”

Both the Ambassador and the Minister agreed that investing in the Human Resources of the country plays a pivotal role in the Federation’s growth and development.