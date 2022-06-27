Taiwan Ambassador Lauds Ministry of Education for Sensitising Children

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 27, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Michael Lin, has commended the efforts of the government through the Ministries of Education and Environment in sensitizing children on the importance of recycling waste that is generated in the country.

On Friday, Ambassador Lin joined the Minister of Education, the Hon Vincent Byron, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William Vincent Hodge for the 37th celebration of Child Month’s last event, the Children’s Parade.

Hundreds of children who demonstrated their knowledge of recycling and reusing discarded material by the clothes they wore and other items they displayed were accompanied by their teachers and parents as they took part in the parade.

Ambassador Lin said he was pleased to attend the March and was “touched that so many young school kids from the pre-schools to primary schools attended the parade.”

A partnership between the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has resulted in the establishment of St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project which was officially launched in March this year.

Child Month 2022 activities were guided by the theme ‘Recycle: Save the Earth for our Children’s Future’.