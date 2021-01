BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police have formally arrested and charged 35-year-old Tabari Roberts of Lower Thibou Avenue, McKnight for the murder of Lamonte Heyliger and Jahquan Merritt. The offences occurred on January 11, 2021, at Lower Thibou Avenue. He was charged on January 15, 2021, and has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.