T.I. Channels Boosie Badazz And Jokes About Their Sons Arrests On Stage

T.I. found a way to deal with his son recent arrest using comedy.

It looks like veteran T.I. has had a change of heart about his son King’s recent arrest. Either that or he’s following the old adage, ‘If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry.’ That’s what fans seem to think after a clip began circulating on social media of him making light of the situation while on stage at what looks like a comedy show. In the clip, he makes fun of a conversation he had with Boosie Badazz, whose son’s name was not released. They were arrested in Atlanta at the Waffle House on September 1.

The pair were released the next morning, and so far, both dads have remained tight-lipped on what they were arrested for. The day after the arrest, T.I. took to Instagram Live, where he told his fans that he thanked them for their concern but informed them that he had spoken to his son several times.

“Think I ain’t told my son, his mama and his grandmamas? His ass goin’ to prison! If he gotdamn keep this shit up, his ass goin’ to prison. Can’t nobody stop it but him. I’ve already made my peace with it because I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s gonna turn out,” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, King also uploaded to his Instagram Stories and seemed proud while sitting next to a female friend going over their respective violations. As the woman in the video discloses that she received a violation for not wearing a seatbelt, King announced he received four.

Fans seemed to be all for T.I’s new approach to the situation as one said, “I laughed! The impersonation is hilarious…the “mane” is spot on,” while another added, “Tip Chappelle.” That title became the popular opinion in the comment thread.

Watch the video and let us know if you agree we should start calling him Tip Chapelle.