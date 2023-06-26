Syringes Donated To St. Kitts Diabetes Association

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 28, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts Diabetes Association has received a donation of insulin syringes from a group of Kittitians living abroad.

The syringes were donated by four Kittitians residing in Florida, New York, Toronto and the Virgin Islands.

According to Public Relations Officer of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association Dr. Reginald O’Loughlin “persons living with diabetes can receive insulin at our various government health centers but they must purchase the syringes, needed to dose the said insulin and this additional cost can pose challenges for some persons.”

He said the donation is “much appreciated and will allow us to assist a number of such individuals, who hitherto, were reusing syringes or skipping doses, in order to save money for other much-needed items”

In April of 2023, the group “Friends of the SK Diabetes Association” decided to solicit contributions from family and friends and set a goal of obtaining 20,000 syringes by August 31st 2023. The group reached their target on May 27th. The 20,000 syringes are now in the possession of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association who will coordinate the distribution.