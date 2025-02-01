Ready Cash Wraps Up Exciting December Promotion with Thrilling Grand Prize Shopping Spree  Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Announces Bold Measures to Combat Inflation  New Road Traffic Fatality Under Police Investigation  Ministry of Health Mourns the Loss of Dr. Simoneth Williams and Urges Road Safety Amid Rising Traffic Fatalities  ST. KITTS ABATTOIR ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CATTLE SLAUGHTERING SERVICES FOR FACILITY UPGRADES  90-DAY CAMPAIGN AGAINST VIOLENCE AND CRIME DEEMED A RESOUNDING SUCCESS 
Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday 

02 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Syria’s de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was named president of the transitional government earlier this week, is set to visit Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip after taking office.

Sources in Syria told Al Jazeera on Saturday that al-Sharaa will be in Saudi Arabia for two days and is expected to discuss bolstering relations between the two countries.

Al-Sharaa’s appointment came after opposition forces led an offensive against Bashar al-Assad last December and ended his rule.

As president, al-Sharaa has also been authorised to form a temporary legislative council for the transitional phase which will carry out its task until a new constitution is adopted.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent congratulatory messages to al-Sharaa after his appointment as president and wished him success.

Last month, al-Sharaa told Al Arabiya TV that Saudi Arabia “will certainly have a large role in Syria’s future”, pointing to “a big investment opportunity for all neighbouring countries”.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Damascus, promising help to secure the lifting of international sanctions imposed during al-Assad’s rule.

During a news conference after his meeting with al-Sharaa, Prince Faisal added that Riyadh is engaged in “active dialogue with all relevant countries, whether the United States or the European Union, and we are hearing positive messages.”

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also travelled to Riyadh last month.

 

