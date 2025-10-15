Symbol of Love Project to Redefine Tourism and Heritage in St. Kitts 

The groundbreaking ceremony of “Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project” took place in Fortlands Basseterre on Monday ushering in a new era of economic prosperity and diversification to the twin-island nation. The landmark tourism project is being constructed with an investment of US $30 Million at the Fort Thomas site, which was abandoned since 2 decades.

It is expected that the construction project will transform the tourism sector of the country and reshape cruise visitors. The cruise travellers visiting the island will have a unique destination to visit and explore in St Kitts during their stop at the port Zante.

According to project officials, the new tourism destination will generate employment opportunities for the locals both in the short term and the long run including direct and indirect employment.

The Fort Thomas property, which has been idle for decades is being utilized for this historic construction. This is a tribute to the long standing historical and cultural significance of the site in the hearts of the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

Heritage and Culture at the Forefront of Historic Project

The proposed plans of the construction suggest that the complex will feature a Monument and two Museums. One of these museums will be dedicated to showcasing the history and culture of St Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean region. Meanwhile the other museum will be dedicated to giving the visitors a complete world and Commonwealth experience. It will also include replicas of famous personalities around the world.

Upon completion, people visiting the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum will be able to learn about the history and culture of St Kitts and Nevis. The roots of the wider Caribbean region will also be on display at the museum, giving people an opportunity to learn by seeing.

Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew, while speaking about the positive outcomes of the project, had called it a living classroom. According to Dr Drew, students will be able to walk these grounds and gain more in-depth knowledge about St Kitts and Nevis, the Caribbean and the world.

This unique project will allow people visiting the island to gain a deeper appreciation for the heritage and culture of St Kitts and Nevis.

Boost in Tourist Footfall

After the construction is complete, the people visiting the island will have another beautiful architectural marvel to experience which will be visible from the skies. The Monument and Museum Complex situated overlooking the Caribbean Sea, will make for a picturesque destination for travellers looking to explore the beauty of the island.

For a small island nation, largely dependent on tourism, this project is expected to turn the tide. The project is one of a kind, unique not only to St Kitts but also to the wider Caribbean and has the potential for becoming a go-to destination for travellers

The Unique blend of architecture and historical offering are expected to bring an influx of tourists to the island. Additionally, the site will feature dining spaces, bars, coffee shops, souvenir shops and an unparalleled space for public gathering.

The project will feature a botanical garden with water features that create a serene and welcoming environment. Restaurants, bars and coffee shops are expected to elevate the travel experience to another level with the Caribbean fusion.

The Legacy of Fort Thomas

The Symbol of Love Monument and Museum being constructed on the Fort Thomas Property, which will be a tribute to the history and Heritage of Fort Thomas. The Fort Thomas Property, which was acquired by the government in 1996 has been in state of abandonment and decay for years.

This project will make the Fort Thomas property immortal for ages to come and serve as a testament to the values of love, unity, and progress. PM Dr Terrance Drew expressed confidence in the fact that the project will establish Fort Thomas as an epicentre for mass culture and tourism.

Creation of Jobs and Community Impact

The Monument and Museum Project will not only bring a boost in tourism but also translate the success of tourism into an employment boost. Stakeholders engaged in the tourism sector will witness a boost in jobs and opportunities.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created for people in hospitality, Taxi Operators, Jetty operators, Tour Guides and More. The island will also emerge as a popular stop for destination weddings, honeymoons, couple holiday and more.

Not a mosque like structure, but a Monument of Love

Some media reports are comparing the proposed 3D plans of the project to a “Mosque-like structure”. These reports suggest that the government is going back on the commitment that the Fort Thomas will be restructured into a museum of Caribbean History.

This claim is not accurate as the construction are set to feature two distinct museums that promise the visitors a deep insight into the histories of the Caribbean and the rest of the world. The monument of love is a structure which has no connections to any religions whatsoever, clarified the management.

This one-of-a-kind structure is a tribute to great architecture and will position St Kitts and Nevis as a popular destination for wedding and honeymoon tourism.