Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden On Twitter Over Alicia Keys Disrespect

Swizz Beatz is always ready to step for his wife, and he did just that on Thursday night after podcaster Joe Budden seemingly commented on Alicia Keys’ music performance in a thread that was bashing her.

The ‘Verzuz’ co-founder checked Joe Budden for a comment that low key dissed her performance on the 2004 track “Diary.”

Budden’s comment was in response to a Twitter user who felt that the background singer Jermaine Paul had eaten up Keys on her own track.

“Alicia Keys really got cooked on Diary,” the Twitter user posted.

Joe Budden had hopped in the comments as he agreed with the original poster and said, “Lowkey lol”.

Swizz Beatz, however, did not like Budden commenting on his wife at all and told the podcaster to keep negative energy away from his wife and only speak about her “greatness”.

“King Knock it all the way off!” Swizz said, “Let’s not do this! I never get into your zones! Leave my wife out of everything but greatness! Please.”

Budden did not respond to Swizz, and his tweet can also not be found as a message from Twitter said that the tweet was deleted by its author.

This is not the first time the producer has defended his beautiful wife.

In 2016, Alicia Keys was heavily criticized for her red carpet appearance at the VMAs without makeup.

Her husband eventually addressed fans who commented negatively on Alicia’s appearance.

“Y’all gotta think about that. This is deep,” he said in a video response to her critics. “Somebody’s sitting at home mad, because somebody didn’t wear makeup on their face… not your face, but they didn’t put makeup on their face, because they just didn’t feel like wearing makeup.”

“But you’re mad because that person didn’t put makeup to please you? What sh*t is this?” he continued. “Because you can do whatever you want to do. Think about it… this is deep,” the producer added.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been together for 12 years and have two children together.