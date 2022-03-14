Switzerland Honorary Consulate General Officially Opens in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2022 (SKNIS): The relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Switzerland will be further strengthened following the official opening of the Switzerland Honorary Consulate General in Basseterre on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Her Excellency Rita Hammerli-Weschke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation hailed the official opening of the consulate as a step in the right direction to fostering deeper bilateral relations.

“It is a sign of our wish to deepen our very good bilateral relations that we have, but I think that with the very good representative we have found in Mr. [Ernest] Amory, we will even have more possibilities to work together,” said Ambassador Hammerli-Weschke.

Honorary Consul General of the Swiss Confederation to St. Kitts and Nevis, Ernest Amory expressed pleasure in serving in such a capacity.

“It is a very distinct pleasure for me to serve Switzerland in St. Kitts to the best interest of both countries. With humility and pride, I take this opportunity to thank the Government of Switzerland for appointing me. It is an honour to serve and I will continue to do what I can, my best, in the best interest of Switzerland,” said Mr. Amory.

Senior Foreign Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bjorn Hazel said that St. Kitts and Nevis and Switzerland have enjoyed long lasting relations.

“For almost three decades, St. Kitts and Nevis and the Swiss Confederation have enjoyed cordial diplomatic relations. Our citizens, through these diplomatic relations, have benefitted through the establishment of visa-free access between both countries which greatly reduces the hassle of travel,” said Mr. Hazel.

Among the attendees at the official opening were the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation; Governor-General Deputy, Michael Morton; senior government officials, and members of the diplomatic and consular corp.

Her Excellency Rita Hammerli-Weschke cuts ribbon to signal the official opening of the consulate.