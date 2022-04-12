SVG to benefit from Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project

St Vincent and the Grenadines have received the first set of training Models and invitation letters to the first cohort of Seed Instructors under the four (4) year “Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project” which was launched in November 2021.

The project is ideally designed to strengthen and improve the capacity to respond and enhance the quality of services provided at various health facilities across the island.

Facilities include the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre (MMDC) in Georgetown, Chateaubelair SMART Hospital, and the Levi Latham Health.

Equipment includes Defibrillators and defibrillation trainer manikins, adult and baby Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Training Manikins, and Video Laryngoscope among others.

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with Taiwan (ICDF) and MacKay Memorial Hospital are involved in the project.