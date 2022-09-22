Support for Taiwan’s Participation in the UN

At this moment, the world is confronted with different challenges: from stalled efforts on climate change to the energy shortage and disruption of the supply chain in wake of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations, as the largest and most important forum of global cooperation, bears the burden of tackling these challenges. Taiwan, with the willingness to work with the international community to resolve these issues, is once again excluded from participating in the current 77th United Nations General Assembly, due to the relentless suppression by China.

Taiwan has proven again and again its willingness and capability to advance the vision of the UN. One of the clear examples is that Taiwan has been doing its part to help achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by cooperating with the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on various projects. “Enhancing Agricultural Adaptive Capacity to Climate Variability Project” helped the farmers to be more resilient and adaptive in the face of climate change. “Capacity Building Project for the Prevention and Control of Metabolic Chronic Diseases” assisted in reducing the prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney diseases, to enhance the health and well-being of the whole Federation. “Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project” aims to raise awareness of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) and help protect the beautiful nature of the two islands. The Women Empowerment Project provided training courses and financial assistance to facilitate women’s economic empowerment in the Federation. Yet Taiwan’s exclusion from the UN denied the international community of an opportunity to benefit from Taiwan’s contributions.

Almost 7 months into the Russia-Ukraine war, it is only fitting to remind ourselves the UN Charter states clearly that the purposes and the principles of the United Nations are to maintain international peace and stability, and that international disputes should be resolved by peaceful means. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made the whole world acutely aware of the fragility of peace and stability, the interdependence and interconnectedness of the global community and supply chain, and the dangers of aggression and war. Taiwanese people especially understand that aggression and war are not only distant memories in the history textbooks. For us, we have been living in the shadow of China’s threats to use force for decades, despite that use of force is in blatant violation of the UN Charter. Taiwan will defend its sovereignty and security, and continue to exercise restraint in response to China’s provocations. Taiwan will also work together with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries to uphold the rules-based international order based on the purposes and principles of the United Nations.

Taiwan has demonstrated itself as an indispensable partner in the global community. Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN is a crucial and necessary step to recovering better together and realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in full and on time. Taiwan calls on the United Nations to allow Taiwan’s dignified and meaningful participation in the implementation of the UN SDGs, and urges its international friends and partners to continue to support its participation in the UN.