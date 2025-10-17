World News
Supplies remain ‘critically low’ in Gaza as Israel continues to delay aid
17 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
17 Oct 2025
- Palestinians in Gaza say they are still desperate for food, water and other necessities of life despite the week-old ceasefire.
- An Israeli government agency says the opening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for the movement of people will continue to be delayed.
