Supermarket Armed Robbery Under Investigation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 8, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Buckley’s supermarket this past weekend.

On Saturday, the Police responded to the crime reported at “All Day Supermarket” located at Buckley’s Extension.

The business owner, Jianlong Wu of Sprott Street, reported that around 8PM on May 6, two masked male assailants entered his store armed with handguns which they aimed at him.

One assailant held Mr. Wu at gunpoint while the other proceeded to search his supermarket. Mr. Wu complied with the robbers’ demands and opened his cash register.

They stole a sum of money and fled the scene.

The Police Force wishes to remind the general public that there are severe penalties attached to the crimes of Larceny, Robbery, and Armed Robbery, especially. In the quest to rid the country of illegal firearms, the Police Force has adopted a “no leniency” position regarding those who persist in the commission of these crimes.

The police say each incident will be thoroughly investigated and all perpetrators will be duly prosecuted.