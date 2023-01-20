Summer Walker Questions Yung Miami Saying She Like ‘Golden Shower’

Summer Walker has a lot of question after Yung Miami says she like “golden shower” a statement that left fans in a tizzy.

City Girls rapper Yung Miami is shaking the table with an unconventional confession that she likes “Golden Showers.” The term describes a sexual kink that involves the bodily fluids of one person being put on another. During her ‘Caresha Please’ podcast, the rapper and her Godmother Trina play a game of shots. In the show, Miami says she must take a shot after drawing a card from her game.

“I can’t say it. it says take a shot if you like golden showers,” Miami said.

Trina, who tries to contain herself, asks several questions. “Golden showers? Meaning when the guy pees on you? Pee on you everywhere? you like it? You do? Freak, freak ah the week,” Trina says, laughing.

Diddy Yung Miami @IG

“It does something to me,” Miami says in between her questioning.

Trina offers, “Imma be honest with you, I’ve never had a golden shower,” while Miami concurs, “I did.” Trina adds, “but I’ve given one,” while Miami offers, “I done had a Golden shower and I like it.”

Meanwhile, social media reacted immediately, and black Twitter had questions about Yung Miami’s relationship with Bad Boy CEO Diddy, formerly known as P. Diddy. Some even had the hashtag ‘Pee Diddy’ trending.

“That’s So Gross and disgusting Nobody Keep there bedroom secrets anymore it’s all over social Media,” a Twitter user wrote.

R&B songstress Summer Walker also asked for clarity on the practice shortly after the podcast aired. “I have genuine questions about this, no judgment. Like do you require a certain level of water intake before this or it doesn’t matter?”

The R&B singer went on to ask if the bodily fluid should be “odorless, stankin dark yellow hennessy infused perc 30 black n mild hotwing.”

Yung Miami also responded to the backlash on social media. “Y’all know ###,” she tweeted.