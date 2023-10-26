Summer Walker Hilariously Impersonates Chrisean Rock, Mention Lil Baby

Summer Walker might forget that the rules for celebrities are different as fans slam her for seemingly re-creating a skit of Chrisean Rock during a meltdown with Blueface over allegations she was involved with Lil Baby.

On Wednesday, Walker posted a video of Chrisean Rock having a meltdown during one of her and Blueface’s famous arguments. Walker blackens one of her teeth as she mimics the audio from one of Rock’s Instagram Live, where the Baltimore artist blasted Blueface as being jealous and refusing to do anything for their son because he was upset that she had been at Lil Baby’s restaurant.

“We talking about Lil Baby. In his restaurant. F**k Lil Baby and his restaurant,” Walker says while she and her friend seems to be mocking Rock.

“N***ga I’m talking about [the kid] and you talking about me eating at somebody f**king restaurant,” Walker mimics as she also grabs up a teddy bear with the neck hanging back the way Rock held her child during a Walmart video.

She also places the ‘baby’ on her hat as she mimics Rock’s voice. Fans of Chrisean Rock were not pleased with Walker’s video as they called her out.

“Summer needs to learn that tho we non-celebrities may do this she cannot do this as a celebrity didn’t she just get chewed up for coming for Jayda?” one fan wrote.

“Now if Chrisean acts out the “just helping with groceries” thing I don’t wanna hear Nothing lmao,” another said.

“Summer walker got 3 kids, no man, & a lopsided bbl. She needa sit this one out,” another fan said. “Now summer gotta do the one w lil meech bringing the groceries in w his cousin,” another said. “Summer you better know how to bob, weave, and squabble,” one fan warned her given Rock’s reputation for knocking people out.

At the time of this publication, Chrisean Rock had not reacted to Summer Walker’s latest skit, but the two women seem familiar with each other as last month Walker tagged her on a post to check her DM. Rock had hinted it could be about a collab, but knowing Rock, there may not be any collab after this.