Suge Knight Shares Wild ‘Boiled Egg Test’ Hazing Ritual In Hollywood

Suge Knight shared some shocking details about an alleged hazing ritual he witnessed in the entertainment industry amid ongoing discussions about Diddy’s federal case.

Diddy’s fallout has opened up a can of worms in the industry, which saw a lot of folks speaking out about what they experienced and witnessed behind the scenes. One such person is Suge Knight, the former head of Death Row Records, the label that some iconic rappers like Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Tupac Shakur once called home.

Knight, who is currently incarcerated, is famous for making wild claims and even made some recent ones about Diddy. In his new interview with Chris Cuomo, the former label boss dishes about things he observed while in the entertainment industry, as well as some theories about Diddy’s current legal perils. One such ritual involves boiled eggs, as in chicken eggs.

“They used to have these guys, they used to call it the boiled egg test,” Knight explains while speaking about the hazing. “They used to take a boiled egg, a raw boiled egg, they had those guys put their pants down and bend over and they stick it up their a**. The eggs break, they say they’re not ready yet. They ain’t put enough work in.”

His explanation left Cuamo stunned for a moment, but Knight insisted that was what was taking place during the height of his stint in the industry. “This is Hollywood. So everybody wanna go act like they don’t know what’s going on,” he added.

In another segment of his interview, Suge Knight claimed that Diddy has been dealing with severe withdrawals from drugs since his arrest and that the stories about him not eating due to fear of being poisoned might not be true. Knight also alleges that Diddy might have had some involvement with the FBI throughout his rap career.

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter in 2015. He was found guilty of manslaughter for the incident that took place near the movie set for the film, Straight Outta Compton.

In the meantime, Diddy is potentially facing decades in prison if found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The hip-hop mogul’s attorney shared that he is willing to testify in his trial as he is “eager” to tell his side of the story about everything.

