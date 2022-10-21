Sugar Mas Awards to Honour Carnival Stakeholders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 21, 2022 (SKNNCC) — The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) will honour various carnival stakeholders on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Sugar Mas Awards (SMAs) that was initially scheduled to be held during the Sugar Mas 50 celebrations in 2021 had to be postponed due to technical and other constraints. However, SKNNCC chairperson, Shannon Hawley has demonstrated her commitment by enlisting the support of the new Minister of Carnival, Hon. Samal Duggins, and the other committee members to stage the Awards Ceremony for Sugar Mas 51.

The event is a formal affair and over fifty (50) persons will walk the Red Carpet to be recognized in six (6) different categories.

These categories are:

Gold Standard provides special recognition to an individual who has rendered meritorious service to National Carnival on a continual basis throughout his or her lifetime and at various levels.

Poinciana recognizes and rewards those who received first place in a National Carnival event that is or was in existence for at least five (5) years.

Royal Sceptre recognizes National Carnival and Talented Teen Queens who achieved “firsts” in Regional or International Pageants.

Steward of Carnival is awarded to individuals and entities for consistent exemplary assistance to the production and promotion of National Carnival.

Spirit of Carnival will be presented to individuals or entities who have demonstrated

excellence, consistency, and longevity in the growth and development of Carnival in various areas.

Sweet Strings will be awarded to bands for their excellence in music and promotion of National Carnival.

The SMAs will also feature an In Memoriam Segment that will pay tribute to national carnival talents who have recently passed away.

In a Facebook post, the SKNNCC stated “The SMAs is indeed an excellent initiative as it will give carnival lovers an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of those who contributed consistently and significantly. There are so many to be honoured that it will take the SKNNCC about 3 – 5 years to pay tribute to all those who worked tirelessly in the above-named categories over the 51-year period. There is no better time to begin than NOW. We endeavor to have the SMAs each year and prominently featured on the National Carnival calendar”.