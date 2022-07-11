Sugar Mas 51 Slogan Competition Now Open

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 11, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — The St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee is inviting interested persons to vie for a chance to win $500 in this year’s Sugar Mas 51 slogan competition.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the committee said the slogan should be creative, concise and catchy, capturing the rhythmic flavour of the carnival festivities.

It should also be no more than 10 syllables.

Persons can submit their entries for the Sugar Mas 51 Slogan Competition to [email protected] by Monday, July 25th.