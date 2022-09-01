Sugar Mas 51 Slogan Announced

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 31, 2022 (SKNNCC) — After receiving over 200 entries, the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNCC) has chosen the slogan for Sugar Mas 51. The deadline for submissions ended on July 25, 2022, and a group of Carnival stakeholders selected the winner. According to the original invitation, the SKNCC said the slogan should be no more than 10 syllables. It also needs to be creative, concise, and catchy, capturing the rhythmic flavour of the Carnival festivities.

The winning slogan is CELEBRATE AS ONE FOR SUGAR MAS 51 penned by Zewani Morton. A cash prize of $500.00 will be awarded to the successful entrant. They will also be recognized throughout the carnival activities.

In more Carnival news, registration is currently open for all competitions scheduled for Sugar Mas 51. These include the National Calypso Monarch, National Carnival Queen, Soca Monarch, J’Ouvert, Road March, Grand Parade, and Panorama. Fringe Event Organizers, Vendors and Service Providers are also encouraged to indicate their participation by completing the registration documents by Friday, September 9. Forms are available at skncarnival.com or at the SKNNCC office located in the EC Daniel building on Cayon Street.

The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) under the leadership of Chairperson Shannon Hawley, is busy making final preparations. This year’s event is slated to go back to its original full format including Jouvert and the Grand Parade. After the scaled-back versions in 2020 and 2021, a renewed sense of excitement is now in the air as patrons gear up to CELEBRATE AS ONE FOR SUGAR MAS 51.