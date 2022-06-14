Sugar Boyz Defeat Aruba 3-2 In Concacaf Nations League

The Sugar Boys got the first three points of 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League Presented by Qatar Airways, after defeating Aruba 3-2 in Willemstad, Curacao. Carlos Bertie gave the Sugar Boyz the lead in the 6th minute, followed by a stunning free-kick from Omari Sterling James in the 32nd minute to go in at halftime two goals up. Aruba got one back in the second half but Vinceroy Nelson sealed the win and stopped any Aruba comeback when he poached on a defender to score in the 83rd minute. Aruba got one back in the last second of the match but it was already too late. Coach Austin Dico Huggins, assessed the match as the Sugar Boyz returned home on Friday. “For the first 20 minutes or so we were being cautious, while at the same time trying to field out what it is they have to offer,” Huggins said. “After that, we began to get into our game plan and try to execute to the best of our ability.

In doing that we were able to get an early goal…and in my estimation, the referee gave them a soft penalty but that’s how the game goes,” he added. He said the team has much room for improvement but he is hoping they can get it right in time for their match on Sunday.

Huggins said the team is looking to build on this victory as they face French St. Martin on Sunday at the Warner Park Cricket stadium. “We can’t underestimate them. We saw them against Aruba. I thought they were good but unfortunately, they lost. We have to come out with our A-game,” he said while calling on fans to come out in their numbers to support the team vociferously.