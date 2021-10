CNW- A 25-year-old mechanical engineering graduate Khalia Hall stunned the judges and walked away with the 2021 Miss Jamaica World crown. Hall — who wore the sash Miss General Food Supermarket, beat 14 other finalists at the pageant’s grand coronation at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston. Dominique Shorter and Melessa Vassell were first runner-up […]

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 13, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Unstoppable Domino Club, which had not won a single game in their first four outings in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, won their first game on Tuesday evening October 12 in the fifth […]