Students Strongly Encouraged to Target Specific Subjects While in High School

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2022 (SKNIS): Pursuing tertiary education is a challenging goal that can be made much easier if there are specific subjects that students choose during high school. The strategy was strongly advocated for by Dr. Moyia Rowtham, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

On Wednesday’s (July 13, 2022) edition of Working for You, Dr. Rowtham said that at times some students enter the college and are unprepared for the demands of the courses.

“We are asking that there is a level of diligence as it relates to mapping courses on subjects onto careers so if they want to do Architecture they need to do Physics,” she stated. “It makes no sense saying to them ‘oh Physics is too hard.’ You need to understand what you want to do and how much work you are willing to put into it.

“If you want to do foreign languages, why is it that you are not doing Literature? You want to do Medicine you need to do your Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and your Physics … so these are things we want to express,” Dr. Rowtham added.

The higher-level critical thinking projects such as history and foreign languages are not readily embraced by some incoming students, the vice president indicated. However, Dr. Rowtham mentioned that courses, even those with more technical requirements are changing.

“No longer is Automotive Arts dealing with grease and grime, we are talking about technology, so it’s the automotive aspect of it coupled with information technology. So we need to start having that dialogue and think seriously about how subjects are chosen in schools and what subjects the students decide to pursue,” Vice President Rowtham said.