Students in Keys Village Receive School Supplies

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 5th September, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 academic school year children within the Keys Community received school supplies as part of a back-to-school initiative on Sunday.

St. Clair Pemberton in collaboration with Ocean Blue Bar and Grill and Convenient Store donated books, bags, pencils, pens, erasers, glues and other essentials.

Mr. Pemberton said he felt inspired to give back to the community.

“And since I got a little thing going on in Key between Ocean Blue Bar, I said, well, I think I should give back something. Then I was thinking, what should I do? But the problem is that I couldn’t get it out of my head. So I just decided, let me go online and see what I could do. Then I decided to do something for kids.”

Community Development Officer Haniff Charles spoke of the significance of these types of initiatives within communities.

“This is extremely significant in my responsibility, in my role as a Community Development Officer, we often work, we partner with persons in the community or stakeholders in order to achieve our objectives. And so our primary objective is to reduce poverty and promote community cohesion and this is one of the ways that we do that. So we are extremely grateful as a member of the community, myself and a member of the group, I’m extremely, extremely grateful to Mr. Pemberton for his contribution today,” he said.

President of the Keys Community Improvement Club Royston Griffin said the donation will assist parents and thanked those persons who made the donation possible.

“I think that this contribution will go a long way in helping the parents during this time, especially after this time of COVID-19. Many parents are trying to find ground, and I think that this would help them in terms of with their cash,” He also informed that “The community club continues to do what it has to do in terms of fostering community and in terms of national development. We just had a health walk some months ago, and this is the second event for the year, and there are others that we intend to do throughout the year. So I just want to say thank you to the members of the club, and I just wanted to thank them for their hard work and their dedication. I also want to thank the vice president, Mr. Boy Blue Berridge.”

Mr. Pemberton said he would like to see more initiatives to assist not only the younger persons, but the elderly and those who are in need within the community.

-30-