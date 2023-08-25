Student Supplies on the way to Cuba

A trailer filled with a donation of supplies is on its way to Cuba to benefit students who are pursuing tertiary education there.

Economic hardship that has impacted the residents and citizens of Cuba has also affected the students as well.

On Tuesday at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Headquarters, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew who received his medical training in Cuba, sympathized with the students.

“We know that there has been some challenges for our students in Cuba, and therefore we have decided to step up as a government, to make sure that our students are comfortable as possible. The Cuban government is indeed doing its utmost best to make our students comfortable and have a good stay in Cuba, and so, we are doing our part as well. This government has committed to make sure that we fulfil this. So this container of supplies will be delivered to our students to enhance their stay while they’re in Cuba.

And it my commitment to continue to do so. I was once a student in Cuba. I understand sometimes the needs that are there, and therefore it is very important for me, as a leader of this administration, to help our students in there in Cuba and as much help as is needed, we will put ourselves forward to make sure that our students are comfortable. They are our future professionals and they will come back to serve their country and I think that their country should make sure that they are doing well in a country that is doing their best to take care of them.”

Also in the trailer are medical supplies for Cuba’s Ministry of Health. Resident Cuban Ambassador, His Excellency David Rivero Perez expressed his gratitude.

“It’s important to me to know and see the concern of the government supporting the parents of the students who are in Cuba, as the Prime Minister said, with some challenges that affect not only the Cuban people, but also the students who are there studying. It’s good to know also, that we have a donation from the Ministry of Health of medical supplies for the Ministry of Health in Cuba. We thank the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the people, for the solidarity with us. It’s not the first time that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis support Cuba and we want to stress, the commitment to continue collaborating together in order to [make our ties] stronger in solidarity, in friendship, economically, and all that we can do.”

Officials say processing has to be done before the container can leave.