Strengthening the Policy Framework on Climate Change is a Key Priority for the Government

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 26, 2022 (SKNIS): Strengthening St. Kitts and Nevis’ policy framework on climate change is a key priority that the Government is moving ahead with.

The Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella Liburd JP, while delivering the Throne Speech at the Opening of the new Session of Parliament on October 25, said that the Government is “determined to demonstrate strong leadership” in tackling climate change.

“We commit to enhancing the policy framework for our country’s adaptation to climate change. We will work with our people, other small island states in the region and beyond, and bilateral, regional and international partners to strengthen our resilience to environmental and climate change by tailoring more robust risk-mitigating responses and improving access to climate financing,” said Her Excellency Liburd. “We now have a better institutional arrangement for advancing our climate change agenda with the establishment of a new portfolio for Environment and Climate Action. We will ensure that environmental and climate change considerations are mainstreamed in development planning.”

Her Excellency Liburd stated that everyone must work together to protect St. Kitts and Nevis as it is important for our “sustenance today and for future generations of Kittitians and Nevisians.”

“Beyond what has already been established, our Labour Government will focus on preserving our environment because it is central to our objective of creating a sustainable island state. Success on this front means that we will also find success in building a green economy with new green jobs, better access to clean potable water, clean and renewable energy, and a better standard of living for all of our people,” said the Governor’s-General Deputy. “We invite the Private Sector to partner with the Government to move forward with our vision for the development of a green economy. There are opportunities for the development of recycling plants, the manufacturing of solar panels, investment in alternative energy sources and arresting the growing problem of water shortages. Our Government is committed to fixing the water problems with the expansion of water wells through a dedicated drilling programme.” she added.

She added that the government will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to decrease the Federation’s dependence on carbon fuels and reduce hazardous pollution.

“To reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, we will work with the Nevis Island Administration in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank and other partners to capitalize on the opportunity to develop geothermal energy for the benefit of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Her Excellency Liburd. “This is an important project which can be a catalyst in our endeavour to create a sustainable, reliable energy sector bringing us closer to being a net-zero emission country. Further, we will introduce policies to further incentivize the use of alternative energy including the installation of solar panels in homes and businesses, and pave the way for the introduction of electronic vehicles as a viable means of transport within the Federation.”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ thrust to tackle climate change falls in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 13 which speaks to taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.