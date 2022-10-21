CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, October 20, 2022 (NIA) –The following is a statement from the Office of the Premier regarding the payment of an honorarium to frontline workers on Nevis:

The Nevis Island Administration has been made aware through Media reports of the decision of the Federal Cabinet to pay an honorarium to frontline workers on St. Kitts. An announcement was made on Thursday, October 20, 2022, that the honorarium fixed at EC$2,000 would be paid on October 21st, 2022.

The 24-hour timeframe of the media reports has not allowed the Nevis Island Administration the opportunity to determine the complete list of eligible workers on Nevis and their payment.

The Nevis Island Administration is committed to ensuring that all frontline workers who actually worked and assisted during the Covid-19 pandemic are provided with this token of appreciation. Once the lists are complete, the Administration shall ensure that eligible workers receive their honorarium and shall provide additional information shortly as to payment.

The Nevis Island Administration is grateful for your patience in the circumstances.