His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, dissolved Parliament on May 10, 2022, thereby paving the way for the conduct of the 10th General Election on Friday, August 5, 2022. The necessary and appropriate steps have been taken to give effect to the Writ of Elections.