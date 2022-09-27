State of Palestine Sends Congratulatory Independence Message to St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 26, 2022 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to receive congratulatory messages from nations across the globe. Most recently, the State of Palestine via their Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates H.E. Dr. Riyad al-Maliki sent well wishes to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the attainment of 39 years of Independence. St. Kitts and Nevis attained Independence on September 19, 1983.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Dr. Riyad said:

“It gives me great pleasure to convey to you, Honourable Minister, and through you, to your esteemed Government and to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, my sincerest congratulations on celebrating the anniversary of your Independence. I take this opportunity to reiterate our willingness to continue expanding the relations of solidarity, cooperation and friendship between our respective Peoples and Governments, as well as to promote new initiatives of mutual benefit.

“Once again, I would like to reaffirm our sincere congratulation and best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity to the brotherly People of Saint Kitts and Nevis and their Government.

“Please accept, Honourable Minister, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration.”