State Funeral for Sir Tapley Seaton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 20, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The federation said farewell to former Governor-General the late Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LLD with a state funeral on Thursday.

Proceedings for the state funeral of The late Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LLD, former Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis began with the body lying in state at Government House.

Members of the public were given the opportunity to pay their final respects to the Sir Tapley from 9 am to 1 pm.

At the end of the public viewing the body was taken to the Zion Moravian Church at Victoria Road for the state funeral service.

Following the service the body was interred at Springfield Cemetery.

Several dignitaries from around the world were in attendance at Sir Tapley’s Funeral, including senior officials from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Anguilla.

Sir Tapley is being remembered for not only his contribution to the legal fraternity in the federation but also his involvement in history and heritage particularly with the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society and the St. Christopher National Trust.