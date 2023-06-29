State Funeral For Former Governor-General

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 3, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): Former Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LLD will be afforded a State Funeral at a time and place to be determined by his family.

That’s according to a statement issued by Government Headquarters on Monday.

The release also said that The Federal Cabinet has requested that the National Flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis be flown at half-mast at all Government buildings and establishments throughout the Federation effective Friday 30th June 2023 in tribute to His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton.

They will be flown at half-mast until the day of his burial.

Half-mast means the flag is flown being flown some way below the top of its pole as a mark of respect for a person who has died:.

Sir Tapley Seaton passed away on Thursday 29th June 2023.

He was 72 years old.