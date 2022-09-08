Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 8, 2022 (SKNCC) — The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNCC) will commence a series of stakeholder meetings in the near future. These fora are designed to update key participants of the plans for Sugar Mas 51. According to SKNCC Chairperson Shannon Hawley, Grand Parade Troupes, Jouvert Troupes, Music Bands, Event Promoters, Vendors, Soca Monarch Artists, and Calypsonians will be included in these initial conversations.

Ms. Hawley encouraged all participants to complete their registration by the September 9, 2022 deadline. Registration can be done online at skncarnival.com or at the SKNCC office in the EC Daniel Building on Cayon Street. This will ensure early preparations and the dissemination of pertinent information to all stakeholders. In light of the fact that Carnival returns to its original full format this year, additional planning is necessary to ensure a smooth flow of events.

So far, plans for Sugar Mas 51 have been progressing smoothly. The slogan was announced from a list of over 200 entries and Zewani Morton emerged as the winner. CELEBRATE AS ONE FOR SUGAR MAS 51 was chosen based on being creative, concise, and catchy. The slogan has been trending on Social Media as it captures the rhythmic flavour of the annual Carnival festivities in St Kitts Nevis.

St Kitts Nevis National Carnival started in 1971 and celebrates 51 years in 2022. With a return of all major events, such as Jouvert and the Grand Parade, Sugar Mas will build on its virtual showcase in the past 2 years. Patrons at home and abroad will still be able to view most events via Social Media. However, in-person participation is encouraged in order to ensure a festival to remember, void of COVID-19 restrictions. Sugar Mas 51 is scheduled to be hosted over the period from Friday, December 2nd, 2022 to Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.