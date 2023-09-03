Staff And Students Return To Irish Town Primary School Compound

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Aug 30, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Students at the Irishtown Primary School have returned to the main compound after being housed at alternative venues for several months.

The staff and students were temporarily moved following a shooting near the school in February.

New Principal of Irishtown Primary Shenel Byron Cassius said the staff and students seem to be very happy to be back.

“When I got here this morning, I was 7.30 or 8 (am) and I realized that the staff and students and parents were excited about returning to the original space. They were all smiling with each other and they looked happy and comfortable,” she said.

While the students were away the school beefed up its security system. Miss Byron Cassius said the new measures are all intended to keep everyone safe.

“We would have installed security cameras, grill, and the external fence to ensure that students and teachers are comfortable in the workspace and safe,” she said. “So I think it provides a sense of security, you know, the psychological needs, and it would prepare them, make them feel comfortable and ready to work.”