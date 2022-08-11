Stabroek Travel Becomes Hero CPL’s Official Travel Partner

Stabroek Travel will be working with Hero CPL to put together bespoke packages for fans who wish to travel around the Caribbean to watch the Biggest Party in Sport. From the comfort of their homes and the convenience of their electronic devices, CPL fans will now be able to access great deals on travel and accommodation through Stabroektravel.com. Stabroek Travel will allow fans to take in Hero CPL action at all four of the 2022 venues.

The tournament starts in St Kitts & Nevis on 31st August before moving on to Saint Lucia for matches between 7 and 11 of September. There will be matches in Trinidad & Tobago from 13 to 18 September before Hero CPL heads to Guyana for seven group games and the knockout stages between 21 and 30 September.