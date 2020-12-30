Next Post

Venezuela Signs Deal With Russia For 10 Million Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine. - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Wed Dec 30 , 2020
CARACAS, Venezuela– December 29th 2020–President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela announced that Russia will deliver the Sputnik V jab to 10 million people, saying he hopes to finish the first round of vaccinations in the first three months of 2021. Announcing the deal in a televised speech on Tuesday, Maduro said […]

