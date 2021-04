CNW- Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), Michelle Forbes is again urging St Vincent residents to prepare for the possibility of an explosive eruption of La Soufriere. The volcano has been erupting effusively since December and returned to its “normal” dome-building activity last Friday, after three days of elevated seismic activity. Forbes said […]

Energy is one of the most scarce resources in the Caribbean. A new study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) provides an analysis of the evolution of energy consumption and expenditures in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), composition by energy source. The study by the Washington-based financial institution says […]