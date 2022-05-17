St. Paul’s Win President’s Cup In Football’s Return

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 17, 2022 — It took only three minutes for St. Paul’s United F.C. to score the only goal of the match to give the defending Premier League champions the 2021-2022 President’s Cup title on Wednesday night. St. Paul’s defeated St. Peters 1-0 to clinch the title, as the Warner Park stadium was filled with euphoria and football fans excited to see the return of football after about a year hiatus. Petrez Williams was the goal scorer in the 3rd minute.

President of St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) hailed the return of football and congratulated St. Paul’s on their victory. “I want to welcome everybody back to Warner Park. Finally, we got football again. Congratulations to S.L. Horfords St. Paul’s United champions again,” Harris said. “We are working together as one football family,” he added.

Team Manager for St. Paul’s Derionne Edmeade was thrilled with the win. “I think the team did well. If you look at how the game went, we came out, we scored early, we were able to hold on to a one-nil victory,” he said, commending St. Peters for a competitive encounter.

St. Paul’s goalkeeper Jamal Jeffers was also happy with the win. “It’s a great feeling…. we were training hard and we just applied what we did in training, bring it on to the pitch and we won the game,” Jeffers said.

Meanwhile, Coach of St. Peters Anthony Nets Isaac, while disappointed with the loss, was pleased with the performance of his team. I felt they played to the standard that I wanted them to play. For the last 20 minutes of the first half and the second half, we outplayed St. Paul’s all the way. Unfortunately, they scored a goal in the 3rd minute and we couldn’t get one…I am very satisfied with how we played tonight,” the coach said.