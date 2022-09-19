St. Paul’s Draw First Blood in Super Six Playoffs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 17, 2022 (SKNFA) — The second annual Super Six playoffs tournament kicked off last weekend with three blockbuster matches at the Warner Park Cricket stadium. It started with a doubleheader on Saturday, both ending in 1-1 draws between Flow 4G Cayon Rockets and Rams Village Superstars and Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs and St. Peters.

Scoring for Village

Malique Roberts (Cayon) own goal – 11th min

Scoring for Cayon

Mervin Lewis (pk) 90th + 2mins

Scoring for St. Peters

Dave Warner (Spurs) own goal – 3rd min

Scoring for Garden Hotspurs

Dahjal Kelly (pk) 9th min

Meanwhile, last week Sunday, S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s FC brushed aside SOL IAS Conaree FC 3-0; two of those goals coming from the penalty spot in the first half.

Scoring for St. Paul’s

Vinceroy Nelson struck two penalties – 16th & 23rd min

Keithroy Freeman 52nd min

St. Paul’s goalkeeper Jamal Jeffers, after the match said: “We came out victorious, it was a hard-fought game; you know Conaree wouldn’t have been easy. We had to stick to our game plan. We got two early penalties—kudos to Vinceroy Nelson who put them in the back of the net and then we had a late chance by Keithroy Freeman, who also executed well. For Conaree Coach Al Richards, his team started the game badly. “We kinda came back in the second half; we got our chances…but we didn’t not execute,” he said.