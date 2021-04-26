St. Lucia-born poet Canisia Lubrin is the 2021 winner of the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature. Lubrin’s book-length poem The Dyzgraphxst earned her the US$10,000 prize, courtesy One Caribbean Media. It is the second consecutive year that a poet has won the most prestigious international annual award for Caribbean writing, and the fourth work of poetry […]
St. Lucia’s Own Canista Lubrin Wins Caribbean Poetry Compeition – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
