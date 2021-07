Prime Minister of St. Lucia Allen Chastanet has announced that the electorate of that country will vote in a General Election on July 26, 2021. The prime minister addressed the Nation Monday making the announcement of Nomination Day on July 16. “I close tonight by announcing that the general elections will be held on July […]

As of July 06, 2021, thirty-nine residents at Her Majesty’s Prison and two members of staff have now fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus. They were given the all-clear by health officials after having two negative tests recently. Currently, there are 16 residents and 10 members of staff who are […]