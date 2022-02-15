St Lucia Records Its First Pediatric COVID-19 Death

Saint Lucia has recorded its first pediatric COVID-19 death – a three-year-old female from Babonneau.

In making the announcement, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George explained that the Respiratory Hospital admitted the child on January 27, and she died on February 8.

According to the CMO, cases below 18 years of age make up 10-13% of COVID-19 cases.

“These cases have been mild and have recovered well. The main risk factors for severe COVID-19 in children include chronic lung disease, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disease, prematurity, and airway abnormality,” Belmar-George explained.

As of February 13, 2022, Saint Lucia had diagnosed 22,121 COVID-19 cases with 1,544 active cases presently.

For the last seven days, the daily infection rate has been 28.1 per 100,000 population per day – a 55% reduction from last week, with a 37% average testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 1.6.

Saint Lucia has also recorded 348 COVID-19 deaths.