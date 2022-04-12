St. Kitts Welcomes Inaugural Visit of Viking Octantis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2022 — St. Kitts on Tuesday, 11th April 2022, welcomed the inaugural call of the luxurious Viking Octantis, of the award-winning Viking Ocean Cruises. The vessel anchored at South Friar’s Bay.

Viking Ocean Cruises is one of the largest luxury cruise lines in the world and was voted the #1 Ocean Line in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. Viking Ocean Cruises came to St. Kitts for the first time in the 2016-17 Season, with the Viking Sea. Since then the Viking Sky, Viking Star, Viking Sun and Viking Orion have visited St. Kitts.

Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, said it was indeed a pleasure to welcome Viking Octantis, the sixth ship from Viking Cruises to visit the destination and the 11th inaugural call of the 2021-2022 cruise season.

“The visit of Viking Octantis speaks to the strength of our brand and our reputation as a quintessential Caribbean destination,” Minister Grant said. “We want to thank Viking Ocean Cruises for their valued partnership and for including St. Kitts on the itinerary of the Viking Octantis. We look forward to welcoming more of their cruise vessels to the destination.”

The Viking Octantis was specifically designed to be upscale and to take travellers to the most off-the-beaten-path parts of the world. The vessel has its own landing craft onboard to bring people ashore in remote locations, as well as kayaks and even a submarine for exploring. Another feature is a top-of-the-ship, glass-walled Explorers’ Lounge offering stunning views of passing scenery. Also, most notable is the Hangar, an enclosed marina that allows passengers to transfer to 12-seat excursion craft while still in the protected interior of the ship. It’s a first for an expedition cruise ship.

This is our eleventh inaugural call since the official start of the cruise season on 1st November 2021:

Celebrity Apex – Wednesday 10th November 2021

Aida Perla – Tuesday 16th November 2021

Enchanted Princess – Tuesday 23rd November 2021

Seabourn Ovation – Thursday 25th November 2021

MSC Seaview – Saturday 11th December 2021

Seven Seas Splendor – Sunday 12th December 2021

Spirit of Adventure – Tuesday 21st December 2021

Sky Princess – Wednesday 22nd December 2021

Nieuw Statendam – Wednesday 19th January 2022

MS Marina – Sunday 27th February 2022

Viking Octantis – Monday 11th March 2022

Passengers of the Viking Octantis today had their choice of distinctive excursions, including exploring the historic Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park, Caribelle Batik, where the hot wax method of making batik cloth is still used or the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, the first scenic railway in the Caribbean.