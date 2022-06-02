St. Kitts Tourism Authority Partners With Palm Star Travel for Music Festival Flights in June

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 1, 2022 (SKTA) – In March 2022, St. Kitts Music Festival announced its impressive lineup of artists taking the stage at the 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival, 23-25, June 2022.

The destination continues to see a strong rebound in the tourism industry as people are eager to travel and experience events again. Due to the influx of visitors showing interest in traveling to the destination this month to attend the Music Festival, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority has entered a charter arrangement with Palm Star Travel. Palm Star Travel will operate a charter flight to ensure travellers can attend the long-awaited music festival.

Palm Star Travel will operate the charter on the following dates during the week of the Music Festival. This is a Palm Star Travel US DOT Part 380 public charter (PC# 22-068) operated by World Atlantic Airlines.

Arrival Flight:

22 June: Depart MIA 11:00 a.m. / Arrive SKB 2:00 p.m.

Return Flight:

26 June: Depart SKB 2:30 p.m. / Arrive MIA 5:30 p.m.

The service has also established the following airfares for both premium and economy passengers. All airfares are inclusive of applicable taxes and fees and are non-refundable.

Premium $2,499 USD inclusive of taxes.

Economy $999 USD inclusive of taxes.

“We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with an exemplary partner such as Palm Star Travel to enable travellers to attend this exciting music festival that is back after a two-year hiatus,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “The St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues to work tirelessly to ensure that St. Kitts remains a top Caribbean destination for visitors while bringing back events including the festival to increase tourism and showcase our beautiful Kittitian culture.”

For more information on Palm Star Travel, visit https://palmstartravel.com/. For flight reservations, please contact Cynthia directly at [email protected] or 972.663.9157 ext. #1.

Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) website for updates and information.