St. Kitts Tourism Authority Hosts First Post-COVID and CHTA Familiarization Trip

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 11, 2022 (SKTA) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority recently hosted notable tour operators from Liv & Travel, Classic Vacations, Hopper, Alice Platform, Sackville Travel, OTS Global, and Air Canada Vacations. Invited tour operators were allowed to fully immerse in the island’s offerings, reacquaint with the tourism product, build partnerships, and expand existing affiliations. Before their arrival, representatives from the Authority and specially invited tour operators attended the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Travel Marketplace in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Marketplace provided ample opportunity to continue robust marketing of the destination.

Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, shares that “St. Kitts’ identity has transformed over the years, and there’s never been a better time to share its evolution with the world than right now. The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is pleased to have hosted this familiarization trip as part of its mission to further market and promote the island,” shared CEO Thompson.

Tour Operators were treated to a warm “Welcome Reception” at the newly opened accommodation Sunset Reef in Trinity. The FAM group engaged in fine dining and enriched dialogues as they basked in the unobstructed water views and local entertainment. Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Marsha Henderson graciously thanked the group for their willingness to explore the island. She expressed that their visit comes at an opportune time as the destination recently launched its newly re-energized and electrifying brand campaign titled “Venture Deeper.”

Tour operators continue to be critical players in the marketing and promotion of hotels and resorts. The group visited the Marriot Resort, Royal St. Kitts Hotel, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Ramada Hotel St. Kitts, KOI Resort, Belmont Farm, Sugar Bay Club, and Timothy Bay Beach Resort to experience each property’s unique selling points and amenities. In addition to sourcing possible accommodation for their valued clientele, the FAM group also participated in excursion tours by exploring the historic World Heritage Site “Brimstone Hill” and a local rum production tour of “Old Road Rum” at Wingfield’s Estate. Tour operators defined the island as diverse and incredibly aesthetic as the trip progressed, emphasizing St. Kitts as an authentic Caribbean experience.

As part of an overall effort to promote the value of the twin island Federation, the FAM group also journeyed to sister-isle Nevis, where they visited Oualie Beach Hotel, Golden Rock Inn, Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Four Seasons Resort, and the notorious Sunshine Beach Bar. The group boasted that the federation is undoubtedly a diverse package of fun, adventure, and picturesque landscapes.

The Authority consistently establishes partnerships to increase travel to the island through extensive networking. A stakeholders networking event held at Park Hyatt St. Kitts allowed stakeholders to liaise and network with specially invited tour operators to build partnerships to connect their clientele’s needs with their offerings. “Building and expanding partnerships with tour operators is extremely beneficial to stakeholders as they serve both as a distribution channel and a promotional partner for our hotels,” said Deputy CEO at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Melnecia Marshall.

To culminate an incredible experience, the FAM group bid adieu to the island at a grand “Farewell Event” held at the stunning Carambola Beach Club. Full Kittitian culture was on display with a welcome performance by local masqueraders in full costume, authentic Kittitian cuisine with bold flavours, local entertainment, and insightful dialogues.

The Authority is pleased to announce that post its “Venture Deeper” brand campaign launch, the destination has been on a path of re-energizing its presence on the global tourism stage and foresees executing similar projects as the familiarization trip to drive travel to the island.